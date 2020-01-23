nintendo-switch-pro-out-this-christmas-but-won’t-have-4k-support-claims-rumour

New rumours suggest the Switch Pro will use Nvidia Volta architecture but will not see a major improvement in performance.

Although everyone assumes that Nintendo is planning a new, more powerful version of the Switch – the imagined ‘Switch Pro’ – Nintendo has never hinted that themselves.

Nevertheless, there have been plenty of rumours that they’re planning some kind of new hardware and after the Switch Lite last year it’s widely assumed to be a more powerful version of the existing console – perhaps something in the vein of the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

It’ll never be as powerful as those consoles but the latest rumours from Taiwan, via a source in Korea, suggests that the new console will use Nvidia’s Volta architecture for its GPU (graphics processing unit).

Instead of the current Tegra X1 or one of its newer variants, it’s claimed that Nvidia are working with Nintendo to create a new custom processor and that while the console is planned for release late this year it’s currently behind schedule and may not make that deadline.

Despite the new processor though the rumours warn that there will not be a major increase in performance and that 4K resolution certainly will not be possible.

An improved battery is mentioned, but it’s unclear what purpose the new processors have if it’s not to enable a significant performance improvement.

The goal may be to make the standard Switch cheaper, although that seems at odd with going to the trouble of designing new chips.

Whatever’s going on it’s the Switch’s third birthday in March and it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if Nintendo were planning some kind of hardware revision.

But while the sources are apparently well trusted it’s still best never to assume anything about Nintendo until they announce it themselves.

