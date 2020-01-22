ninja-theory-announce-new-xbox-exclusive-horror-game-project:-mara

The makers of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice have announced a new ‘experimental title’ that aims to be a more realistic kind of horror game.

We’re going to be honest we don’t really know what Project: Mara is supposed to be. Ninja Theory just announced it and the description is purposefully vague, to the point where it’s not even clear if it is a traditional video game.

‘Today, Ninja Theory have announced Project: Mara, the new in-development experimental title that explores new ways of storytelling, and we’re excited to share the first details with you’, reads a short blog post.

‘Project: Mara will be a real-world and grounded representation of mental terror. Based on real lived experience accounts and in-depth research, the aim is to recreate the horrors of the mind as accurately and realistically as possible. Project: Mara will be an experimental title and a showcase of what could become a new storytelling medium.’

Given that Hellblade was both a third person action game and a story-based title based on actual research of mental illness it’s likely that Project: Mara is a similar mix of realism and fantasy.

In the second video below, at around the six minute mark, it’s mentioned that the game features only one character and one location but until Ninja Theory share more it’s hard to know what to make of the announcement.

Project: Mara will undoubtedly be on Xbox Series X and unless it’s a long way out will be on Xbox One as well, given Microsoft’s policy not to have any exclusives in the new console’s first year.

Since being bought by Microsoft, Ninja Theory has got themselves a very full slate of projects, including not just Project: Mara but also Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, multiplayer game Bleeding Edge, and R&D project The Insight Project.

And yet according to the video below they still have less people working across all their titles combined than would normally make up a normal AAA team of hundreds of people.

