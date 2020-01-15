Ninja gives surprise £23,000 bushfire donation to Australian YouTuber

Fortnite star Ninja has donated £23,000 to a stream raising money for the Australian wildfires, much to the surprise of its organiser.

Australia is still dealing with terrible wildfires at the moment, which have been ongoing for the last couple of months and have devastated the country, destroying a lot of land and wiping out more than a billion animals.

Numerous celebrities have been raising awareness and donating their own money to help deal with the crisis, and this has also extended to YouTubers and streamers.

One Australian YouTuber, Lachlan Power, who specialises in Fortnite, held a charity stream of his own yesterday whilst abroad in Japan. His intention was to raise at least $10,000 (£8,000), but a single donation of $30,000 (£23,000) completely destroyed his target, and it came from Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins himself.

‘Ninja has just donated $30,000,’ said Lachlan, clearly taken aback and unsure if it was real or not. ‘I think that’s the real one, oh my god, you’re kidding. I don’t know what to say. I know he tweeted out that he wanted to do a lot for the bushfires and jeez I feel like that’s – that’s insane, Ninja.’

Ninja was streaming at the time as well on Mixer and mentioned that it took him a few tries to get his donation through, due to his credit card payments being declined because the donation was so big.

Lachlan extended an offer for Ninja to join him on his stream, but the latter declined since he was busy with his own.

The full stream was uploaded to Lachlan’s YouTube channel below, and you can watch the exact moment Lachlan received the donation at 2: 06: 44.

Games companies including Activision, Ubisoft, and Bungie have also contributed to the cause, with Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward recently announcing that all the proceeds from the Outback cosmetic set for the latest Modern Warfare title will be given to charity.

If you wish to donate and help support Australia, you can do so through the Australian Red Cross.

