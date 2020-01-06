nine-pop-ups-in-london-that-won’t-cost-you-a-thing

January is usually considered the month where people are more careful with their finances, as a result of having been paid early in December and spending too much money on mulled wine and Christmas gifts.

Being cash-strapped doesn’t mean you have to sit at home until February rolls around.

London has plenty of free activities to offer, aside from the usual museum visits (there are only so many times a person can ‘ooh and aah’ at contemporary art).

From pre-work yoga to arts and crafts with the kids and looking for treasures at a flea market, here are nine events to try in January – and it won’t cost you a thing.

Do the downward-facing dog

In the spirit of self-care, many people are investing in their health in January – but gym cards and class passes can be very expensive.

If the purse strings are a bit tight post-Christmas or you just don’t fancy signing up to a monthly fitness contract, swing by St Anne and All Saints in Vauxhall.

The event, hosted by Charlie Yoga, offers a free Vinyasa flow yoga session every Thursday morning from 7.30am to 8.30am as part of a community wellbeing programme.

You don’t even need to bring anything as mats are provided, and you’ll even get treated to a hot cuppa afterwards.

If you’re not a morning person but still want to practice wellness, stop by at 5.30pm for an hour of free meditation instead.

When: Every Thursday morning at 7.30am

Where: St Anne and All Saints Church, Vauxhall

Put on your invisibility cloak for a Harry Potter Tour



The first book came out nearly 23 years ago, but Harry, Ron and Hermione are just as popular now as they were then.

This weekend, gather all the Potterheads in your life for a grand tour of all the finest spots from the Harry Potter franchise.

Wizards and muggles alike can check out Diagon Alley and pop into The Ministry of Magic, before stocking up on merch and visiting the location for the movie premieres.

As the organisers say: ‘..wands at the ready as we explore the story of the boy who lived’.

The ‘pay what you can’ tour will run for two hours and is wheelchair-friendly. You still have to book a ticket though.

When: 11 January

Where: All over London, starts at Embankment tube station, Villiers Street exit

Heckle comedians in Hammersmith

If the cold weather has you feeling gloomy, it’s high time for some laughs.

The Grove Bar & Restaurant is hosting a complimentary comedy night, where the audience is encouraged to heckle the acts as much as possible.

According to the organisers, the aim of the game is to do ‘whatever it takes’ to distract the comedians – which sounds like a pretty greats challenge to us.

There are 10 up-and-comers in total, as well as two professional comedians and host Darius Tabai.

Starts at 7.30pm and runs for around two hours.

When: 9 January

Where: The Grove Bar & Restaurant, Hammersmith

Watch a light show

The festive light shows across the capital might be coming down soon, but that’s OK because Battersea Power Station has a treat in store for locals.

On 8 January, watch as Circus West Village is lit up with four glorious installations, each with its own theme.

There’s Action Reaction 2.0 by Sjimme Veenhuis; a DIY project, with a huge screen featuring 1,000 bulbs that light up when you press the button for each.

Or marvel at Talking Heads by Viktor Vicsek which, as the name suggests, includes two heads (and 4,000 LED bulbs) that can interact with each other.

You can also visit Eternal Sundown by Mads Vegas (fluorescent tubes that demonstrate the changes in sunlight) and This It Is, Be Here Now by Tropism Art & Science Collective (interactive neon sign that changes as you get closer).

The light show will run until 15 February, so you can go several times, if you fancy it.

When: 8 January – 15 February

Where: Circus Village, Battersea Power Station, Battersea

Get krafty with the kids

On the hunt for a family-friendly activity that won’t cost you money but will engage the kids enough so that you can have a nice afternoon together?

Introducing Pop Brixton’s Krafty Kids class, held every Saturday morning for children aged four and older.

Art teacher Julia will teach them how to construct, craft, draw and paint, as well as do 3D and paper art, with a different schedule each week – and all materials are provided.

As if this wasn’t glorious enough, the class is also held inside a greenhouse.

However, while the kiddies will be entertained, it’s up to guardians to look after them.

The venue very clearly states that parents or guardians must be present at all times, with the event description outlining: ‘this is not a child care service’.

When: Every Saturday until 15 February

Where: Pop Brixton, Brixton

Work on your artistic skills

It’s not just children who get to unleash their inner artist.

Grown-ups who want to practice their drawing skills should head to The National Portrait Gallery, which runs a weekly Friday Lates class.

Each week is slightly different, so it’s worth checking the website in advance, but materials are provided and the class is suitable for all levels.

Basically, if all you’ve ever drawn before is cute stick figures or doodles, you are still welcome.

When: Friday evenings until 28 February

Where: National Portrait Gallery, Charing Cross

Dig through a flea market

Flea at Flat Iron Square has a new home.

The eclectic independent market is now held at Vinegar Yard in London Bridge, the new food market space.

Every weekend, the space will play host to stall owners selling clothes, bikes, books, antiques, general trinkets and vintage goods.

The digging is free, the products are not – but you could always window shop?

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: Vinegar Yard, London Bridge

Listen to the dulcet tones of Russian composers

Never have anything fun to do during your lunch hour? If you work around St Luke’s, that’s all about to change.

The London Symphony Orchestra will treat you to the finest music money can’t buy (because, you know, it’s free) with an informal 45-minute concert every Friday at lunchtime.

On 10 January the orchestra will ‘explore 20th century Russian responses to the baroque in chamber music…’ with classics from composers like Igor Stravinsky, Dmitri Shostakovich and Alfred Schnittke, as well as Johann Sebastian Bach, who was born in Germany.

The concerts start at 12.30pm, but there is also a relaxed performance earlier in the day at 11.15, which lasts for 30 minutes and is tailored to people with autism, sensory and communication impairments and learning disabilities.

When: 10 January

Where: London Symphony Orchestra, St Luke’s

Sing along with a live band

Didn’t make it on The X Factor?

Not to worry, you can still have your time in the spotlight at Tooting Tram & Social.

This Thursday, wannabe rockstars are invited onto the stage to perform their favourite song with a live band.

Rockaoke, as it’s known, is free, but the venue is expecting a big crowd, so get there early (before 8.30pm) if you want to sign up and sing.

For people aged 18 and over.

When: 9 January

Where: Tooting Tram & Social, Tooting Broadway

