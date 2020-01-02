nine-of-the-best-vegan-protein-powders

Last year was something of a breakthrough year for veganism. ‘Veganuary’ saw 150,000 pledge to give up foods derived from animals for the month, and that’s not including those taking part unofficially. It’s estimated that over a million Britons are now full-time vegans, a number that continues to grow.

One of the main criticisms of the diet, often veering into lazy stereotyping, is that vegans are energy-sapped individuals who can barely run 100 yards without fainting.

While there is evidence veganism can lead to long-term fatigue issues, mainly due to a lack of Vitamin B-12 found naturally in animal products (a vegan D-12 supplement can help here), the number of athletes and bodybuilders switching to a plant-based diet suggests it can be just as effective for active individuals.