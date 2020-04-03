🔥Nile Rodgers performs Jesus Christ Superstar and challenges Andrew Lloyd Webber to play Daft Punk song🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Nile Rodgers is the latest musician to get involved in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s play-off on Twitter.

The Chic guitarist and singer selected the perfect song from Lloyd Webber’s back-catalogue to play – Heaven on their Minds from Jesus Christ Superstar.

He tweeted that he loved watching “dear friend and musical genius” Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda play each other’s music and wanted to get in on the game.

Having performed Judas’ song from the rock opera, he challenged Lloyd Webber to play his song with Daft Punk, Get Lucky.

The musical composer then decided to take it up a notch by playing five variations on the song – including one in the style of Phantom of the Opera.

A selection of Lloyd Webber’s musicals will start streaming online every weekend from this evening, beginning with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and followed by Jesus Christ Superstar on Easter weekend.