nikolaj-coster-waldau-is-two-face-in-newest-the-batman-fan-art

The newest fan art from digital artist spdrmnkyxxiii casts Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as the new Two-Face in The Batman. Taking to Instagram, spdrmnkyxxiii posted a new image of Coster-Waldau which he describes as a “more realistic Harvey Dent set in the [Matt Reeves] universe.” This strategy includes melting Harvey’s eyeball in with his eyelids with the exposed teeth much more subtle. The result is still just as freaky as other versions of Two-Face in my view, and you can judge that for yourself by checking out the fan art below.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau portrayed one of the most memorable characters on Game of Thrones, as the story of Sir Jaime Lannister was among the most intriguing. Following his run on the show, fans have been eager to see where Coster-Waldau will wind up next, and this fan art for The Batman is not the first major role that’s been suggested for him. When it was announced that HBO was developing the video game The Last of Us into a TV series, many fans started calling for Coster-Waldau to play the lead role of Joel the smuggler, and the popular digital artist BossLogic even created some of his own fan art of the Game of Thrones star in the part.

There’s been no confirmation Harvey Dent or his Two-Face alter ego will even be appearing in The Batman, but it sounds like Peter Sarsgaard may be playing a similar character. After his casting in a mystery role was first announced, many fans were theorizing that the actor would be playing the new version of Two-Face. It has since been confirmed Sarsgaard will be playing an original character named Gil Colson in the movie, but like Harvey, Gil works as the District Attorney in Gotham City. Perhaps if something were to happen to him, the door would be open for a man named Harvey Dent to replace him, setting up for the introduction of the next Two-Face.

Robert Pattinson leads The Batman as Bruce Wayne, with Andy Serkis portraying his butler Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright playing the new Commissioner James Gordon. From the rogues gallery, the villains confirmed to appear in the movie are Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Teen Wolf twins Max and Charlie Carver have also been cast in mystery roles for The Batman, and comic readers theorize they could be playing the villainous duo from the comics known as the Trigger Twins.

The plan from Warner Bros. has been to release The Batman in theaters on June 25, 2021, but filming on the project has recently shut down due to coronavirus concerns. It’s not clear when the movie will begin shooting again, but a long delay could potentially push back the release date. For now, fans will continue to speculate which characters they might be seeing showing up in the movie, along with potential cast members to play them. The fan art shown above comes to us from @spdrmnkyxxiii on Instagram.

Topics: The Batman, Batman