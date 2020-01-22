nikkietutorials-recalls-terrifying-moment-she-was-blackmailed-to-come-out-as-transgender

YouTuber NikkieTutorials received an outpouring of love from friends, fans and stars when she came out as transgender.

However, despite the star taking back her power by uploading her coming out video, she also revealed she was being blackmailed.

Chatting to Ellen Degeneres after her inspirational video, Nikkie recalled the terrifying experience.

‘A couple of weeks ago I got emails from a certain person and he was not okay with the fact that I was “lying” and wanted to expose that,’ she said.

Nikkie added: ‘He had a very pressuring tone of voice and was like, “If we don’t get an answer by tomorrow, it’s out.”

‘I feel like his entire goal was with this to destroy my life.’

With the star laughing that ‘plot twist, that didn’t happen,’ she revealed her fiancé Dylan gave her the strength to open up to her viewers.

‘He was like, “You can do it. You can do it,”‘ she recalled. ‘So he really pushed me to post it. He was like, We’re going to get through this. You’re going to be okay, you’re gonna do this.’

The beauty guru- real name Nikkie de Jager – uploaded her video I’m Coming Out earlier this month, explaining to fans that she’d been born into the wrong body and had transitioned before the age of 19.

‘Today I am taking back my own power. Planet Earth is full of labels and I never felt comfortable with labels. I wanted to be my own person, my own identity, without any rules, labels and without any restrictions,’ the 25-year-old said.

‘It’s a brand new year, it’s 2020, and I want to start the year off with the truth. I want to start the year off by finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am.’

Celebs and fellow YouTubers including Ariana Grande, Jeffree Star, Tana Mongeau and James Charles have been supporting Nikkie, with fans also sending their love.





