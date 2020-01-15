nikkietutorials-feels-‘like-she’s-doing-something-wrong’-as-she-chats-coming-out-after-blackmail-threat

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

NikkieTutorials has opened up about coming out as transgender, admitting she still feels like ‘she’s doing something wrong’.

The YouTube star recently shared her coming out video, in which she revealed she was born into the wrong body and had transitioned before the age of 19.

However, she also explained that she had been blackmailed, with the video being her way of ‘taking back’ her power.

Chatting on her Instagram Stories about the huge reaction to the video, the beauty guru said: ‘Good morning everybody, yesterday was crazy.

‘The entire Dutch press – not even Dutch press, worldwide press – spoke about my coming out video and I was even the number four most searched name of Google worldwide yesterday.

‘While that is crazy, it also makes me really happy because that means my message is spreading and I hope I get to help others. I’m very new to this but if there’s one thing I want to do, it’s help little Nikkies out there.’

The 25-year-old added: ‘It’s still all surreal, even talking about it feels like I’m doing something wrong, but it’s okay. Because I’m free.’

In her video, Nikkie explained a blackmail threat had prompted her to come out.

‘I have always wanted to share this side of my story with you, I just wanted to do it under my conditions. But apparently we live in a world where people hate on others who are truly themselves,’ she said.

‘I have been blackmailed by people that wanted to “leak” my story to the press. At first it was frightening to know there are people out there that are so evil that they can’t respect someone’s true identity. It is vile and it is gross.’

‘To the people who tried to blackmail me and thought they could mess up my life, this one’s for you,’ she added, sticking her middle finger up at the camera.

Titling the video ‘I’m Coming Out’, Nikkie told her 12 million viewers: ‘Today I am taking back my own power. Planet Earth is full of labels and I never felt comfortable with labels. I wanted to be my own person, my own identity, without any rules, labels and without any restrictions.

‘It’s a brand new year, it’s 2020, and I want to start the year off with the truth. I want to start the year off by finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am.’

Celebs and fellow YouTubers including Ariana Grande, Jeffree Star, Tana Mongeau and James Charles have been supporting Nikkie, with fans also sending their love.





