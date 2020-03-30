nikki-bella-was-‘broken’-before-meeting-artem-chigvintsev

According to Bang Showbiz, Nikki Bella wasn’t in a good position before she met Artem Chigvintsev. The outlet claims the Total Bellas alum first met her fiancé on the set of Dancing With The Stars three years ago in 2017 amid her romance with ex-fiancé, John Cena.

Fans of Nikki know her romance with John didn’t end on the best of terms. Their relationship collapsed shortly before she and John were supposed to get married, in fact, right around the same time as Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry.

However, due to Nikki’s desire to have kids and John’s hesitancy toward the idea of starting a family, Bella had to back out because she knew it wasn’t the right decision.

Nikki, who’s currently expecting her first child with Artem, split up with John in 2018 and began dating Artem not long after. They started dating just a few months following her breakup with Cena. The 36-year-old former wrestler, now, says she can’t wait for fans to see how her relationship with Artem blossomed on Total Bellas

On Instagram recently, Nikki shared with her fans and followers that she sincerely hoped her photos provide them with hope and love. The star also addressed a deleted photo from the previous day, explaining she would reveal why she did so later.

As it was noted above, Nikki is gearing up to have her first baby with her 37-year-old fiancé, and she couldn’t be happier about the arrival of their child together, who’s due in the summer months of this year. Additionally, the Total Bellas star urged her followers to communicate with friends and lovers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As most know, the world is currently on lockdown as it fights to thwart the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The United States’ president, Donald Trump, revealed today that their guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 would continue until the end of April.

This comes after the president said he had aspirations they could open the country up again for business around Easter weekend. Nikki has been spending time with close friends and family while practicing social distancing to do her part.



