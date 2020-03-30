nikki-bella-was-‘broken’-before-meeting-artem-chigvintsev

According to Bang Showbiz, Nikki Bella wasn’t in a good position before she met Artem Chigvintsev. The outlet claims the Total Bellas alum first met her fiancé on the set of Dancing With The Stars three years ago in 2017 amid her romance with ex-fiancé, John Cena.
Fans of Nikki know her romance with John didn’t end on the best of terms. Their relationship collapsed shortly before she and John were supposed to get married, in fact, right around the same time as Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry.
However, due to Nikki’s desire to have kids and John’s hesitancy toward the idea of starting a family, Bella had to back out because she knew it wasn’t the right decision.
Nikki, who’s currently expecting her first child with Artem, split up with John in 2018 and began dating Artem not long after. They started dating just a few months following her breakup with Cena. The 36-year-old former wrestler, now, says she can’t wait for fans to see how her relationship with Artem blossomed on Total Bellas
On Instagram recently, Nikki shared with her fans and followers that she sincerely hoped her photos provide them with hope and love. The star also addressed a deleted photo from the previous day, explaining she would reveal why she did so later.
Hope this message brings you hope, bravery, a smile and fills you up with love. I know yesterday I deleted a message that brought you all such smiles. I’ll explain why another time. It’s a good story (even funny.) So I hope this does the same. This Thursday you all get to finally watch & see more behind the photos, the dancing, & the stories of this love, this roller coaster ride I have had with @theartemc on #totalbellas They say love conquers all…and it sure does. So many people in the beginning said it was just lust, my feelings weren’t real, it was just the dance, the infatuation, the mystery of this person, but I knew & felt it was always more. I listened to my heart, my soul, my body, I knew deep down that this was God’s gift, his answered prayer. You never know when He will answer it, when it will come, it’s never the timing we desire, or atleast we don’t think it is. When I finally got the chance, & maybe because I was so broken, I tried to fight a very powerful love, deny it, walk away from it, & yet this beautiful gift of love wouldn’t let me walk away, this love that I always wanted. Now I didn’t expect to get so much of what I had been praying for in a year lol but I finally opened up my eyes, my heart, & accepted this beautiful gift. And now I have the most beautiful gift of all coming in August, my baby. (Goodness I love saying that!!) I thought answered prayers were easy, just given when answered but they’re not, there’s a lesson & a growth in each one. You just got to be brave, fearless & know He’s right there holding your hand & waiting for when He knows it’s the right time for you. I’m so glad I took the chance on you Artem & that you are brave enough to show the world our love, our ups & downs, & all the beautiful imperfections in between. “Life is a dance, we learn as we go.” I want to dance forever with you my click, my A, my love.❤️I know being locked inside with your love one right now can be more tough than enjoyable, especially when finances and kids come into play but maybe right now is a good time to communicate, be adventurous in creative ways, be silly & just dance. Don’t give up on love. Imagine if I did. Sorry so long.Luv u all!❤
As it was noted above, Nikki is gearing up to have her first baby with her 37-year-old fiancé, and she couldn’t be happier about the arrival of their child together, who’s due in the summer months of this year. Additionally, the Total Bellas star urged her followers to communicate with friends and lovers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As most know, the world is currently on lockdown as it fights to thwart the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The United States’ president, Donald Trump, revealed today that their guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 would continue until the end of April.
This comes after the president said he had aspirations they could open the country up again for business around Easter weekend. Nikki has been spending time with close friends and family while practicing social distancing to do her part.
