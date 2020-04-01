nikki-bella-shows-off-her-baby-bump-and-dancing-skills-in-new-quarantine-video!



Source: click2houston.com

Nikki Bella is expecting her first child which is super exciting but she is also in quarantine just like everyone else amid the coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak so she is doing everything she can not to get too bored. Thankfully, we all still have social media so the star took to her platform to not only show off her baby bump but to also show off her moves!

That’s right! The retired WWE fighter filmed herself dancing while in a crop to top and a skirt, putting her belly on display.

Artem Chigvintsev, who is her fiancé and baby daddy but also a well known professional dancer was undoubtedly very proud of her.

The long, flowy skirt that she had on definitely added to the performance but all fans could focus on was her bump!

In the caption, the first time mother to be wrote: ‘As I find my inner @shakira head to my IG stories to hear more about the Total Bellas Season Premiere Social Distancing Party Contest!’

It’s no surprise that Nikki feels like dancing when bored and also does it so well!

After all, she participated on Dancing With the Stars alongside her man and that is actually how their love story, which started as a friendship, began in the first place!

Nikki and her twin sister Brie are actually both pregnant at the same time so they have been in isolation together, along with Brie’s 2 year old daughter Birdie, and of course, Artem!

Well, the sisters are actually next door neighbors rather than living in the same house but they still spend a lot of time together every day.

While on The Talk, Brie explained: ‘We literally have zero property line, so having each other’s company and support and staying positive really helps, but it’s a time when everything is so uncertain.’

Apparently, they like to cook together most nights and also enjoy their coffees together every morning!



