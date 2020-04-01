nikki-bella-shares-steamy-details-about-how-they-kept-the-spark-alive-in-their-relationship-during-the-pregnancy!-check-it-out.

It seems like when it comes to Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev‘s relationship, the soon to be parents sure does know more ways to keep that spark during pregnancy, as revealed by Nikki in an exclusive interview session.

Nikki Shares How She And Artem Keep Their Spark Intact During The Pregnancy!

Nikki Bella recently shared some steamy details about her relationship and how they never let the pregnancy be an issue. She says that her partner sure does know how to keep the spark intact and does a good job. She added that he knows how to gran her in certain ways.

As all this is quite new for Nikki she often leans in for some advice from her twin sister who is also expecting her second child. Nikki told that her sis reassures her and tells her not to be hard on her changing body. She further adds that it is insane how much one can love someone who they have never even met yet! So all the efforts will be worth it.

The Two Are All About Happiness And Are Eagerly Waiting For The Little Member To Arrive Soon!

Moreover, Nikki’s sister furthermore adds that now vanity does not even exist anymore. It is just trying to have Nikki been present and appreciate these changes, and it’s tough. However, it seems like.maintaining the work is not an issue for the pair as they often share a mushy picture that makes fans go in awe!

Back in January Arten shared the sonogram picture of the baby and fans just couldn’t handle the cuteness! He also posted another picture saying that he is going to be a dad soon!