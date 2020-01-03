nikki-bella-engaged-to-dancer-artem-chigvintsev-after-john-cena-split

Nikki Bella is engaged to her dancer beau Artem Chigvintsev after her split from John Cena.

The former WWE star announced the happy news on her Instagram with some loved-up snaps of the pair of them.

Flashing her ring in one of the photos, the 36-year-old looked thrilled.

‘Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc❤️,’ she wrote.

‘I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!’

So cute!

Artem reposted one of the sweet pictures, adding: ‘You are the best thing that has ever happened to me . So excited for what’s to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes.’

Fans and friends are excited for the couple, with one writing: ‘Aww this is everything! Congrats babes!’

‘Oh Baby!!! Congratulations,’ another told her.

The couple met when they were partnered together on Dancing With The Stars, confirming their relationship in March 2019.

Nikki said at the time: ‘Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house. Yes, we have date lunches… Artem and I are dating.’

The 36-year-old dated actor and wrestler John for six years and were even engaged, before splitting in 2018.

They first split in April, a month before they were supposed to be tying the knot, and, although they briefly got back together, things ended for good a few months later.

It was reported Nikki’s hopes to become a mum led to the couple’s split as John didn’t want children.

John, meanwhile, made his relationship with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh official when they walked the red carpet for his new movie Playing With Fire together.

He told Entertainment Tonight that he and Shay had met during filming for the movie, revealing: ‘It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date.

‘What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.’





