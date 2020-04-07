nikhil-siddhartha-postpones-his-wedding-due-to-coronavirus-lockdown,-says-‘we-have-no-choice’

|

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 15: 07 [IST]

Nikhil Siddhartha recently announced that he is postponing his wedding with lady love Dr Pallavi Varma due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Nikhil and Pallavi’s wedding was fixed on April 16 but now, the actor revealed that he has to postpone it because they don’t have any choice. Nikhil was quoted by Times Of India as saying, “In the current situation, I don’t think it would be possible for us to get married. We have no choice but to postpone it.” Nikhil announced his wedding a week after actor Nithiin, who was also set to get hitched on April 16 with his girlfriend Shalini. Sadly, he also had to postpone it. After Telangana CM KCR’s announcement to ban all public gatherings in March, Nikhil had said that nothing can stop him from getting married on April 16. However, after temples being shut due to the lockdown, Nikhil had no other option but to postpone his wedding. Joking about the entire situation, Nikhil said, “Imagine, it took me so long to decide on getting married and when I finally did, this happens (laughs).” “We don’t know how long this situation will last. Everybody is a little upset that the wedding is getting postponed, but we all understand that safety is the topmost priority right now. We are in a crisis so this is not the right time for a celebration,” he added. Also Read : Nithiin’s April Wedding Called Off Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic The Arjun Suravaram actor hopes that things will normalise soon. Speaking about the preparation, Nikhil Siddhartha said, “All the wedding shopping and other preparations are done and from our side, we’re ready to take the plunge. If things get normal by next month, we’ll get married in May.”