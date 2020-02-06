Nike's Team USA uniforms for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are its most sustainable ever

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Nike has unveiled the uniforms it’s designed for the Team USA athletes competing in this year’s Olympics, which are taking place in Tokyo.

At an event in New York earlier this week, the sporting behemoth revealed the uniforms which will be worn by athletes competing in track and field, basketball, football and skateboarding during the sporting event.

The Team USA podium outfits, which give off major astronaut vibes, are the particular focal point of sustainability. The jackets are made of 100 per cent re-engineered polyester, while the trousers are constructed using recycled nylon.

Nike also unveiled its first-ever Olympic skateboarding pieces for both men and women, which are made of recycled polyester. The grey tracksuits themselves comprise 60 per cent recycled organic cotton. This year marks the sport’s inaugural debut as part of the Olympics.

The podium outfits are made of recycled materials (Nike)

In terms of footwear, the soles of the Nike Air trainers – which account for 50 per cent of Nike’s footwear sales – have been constructed in factories which run on 100 per cent renewable energy. Discarded scraps from the shoes have then been used to create new material for future pairs of shoes.

Speaking to Vogue, Nike’s Chief Design Officer, John Hoke said: “We’re regenerating trash – and we’re designing as if the future of sports depends on it. Because it does.”

Sustainability has long been a focus for the sportswear giant: since 2014, Nike has been the largest global user of recycled polyester in both footwear and apparel.

Perhaps the Japanese organisers of this year’s event have taken their cues from the brand, as the gold, silver and bronze Olympic medals for the ceremony are being created out of nearly 80,000 tons of recycled electronics (including 6.21 million mobile phones).

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin on July 24 2020.

Scroll through the gallery above for all of the Nike-designed uniforms for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.