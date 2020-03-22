nike-wraps-its-new-air-max-2090-in-‘photon-dust’

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max 2090

Key Features: The AM2090 shows off new updates to the Nike Air Max 90 silhouette. The new release features a multi-layer mesh upper in “Ice Blue” with very subtle hints of neon volt around the black Swoosh outline. The front features a modified mudguard and white midsole, while the rear is complemented with a translucent heel stabilizer equipped with ridges and looped pull tab.

Release Date: March 26, 2020

Price: €150 or approximately $162

Buy: Solebox website

Editor’s Notes: For Nike’s Air Max Day release, Air Max 2090 pays a futuristic ode to the classic Air Max 90, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Despite the new model’s obvious updates (which we’ve detailed above), the design still remains true to its origins by retaining some of AM90’s beloved elements such as the visible air sole and vibrant colorways.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @Highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning quick updates to your inbox.

Allergic to dust. Based in Berlin.

Follow

Highsnobiety Sneakers

What To Read Next