nike-launches-mainstream-version-of-controversial-nike-alphafly-shoe

Nike has launched a mainstream version of its prototype Nike Alphafly shoe which they insist is ‘legal’ under new World Athletics rules.

World Athletics placed an indefinite moratorium on the shoe, which was worn by Eliud Kipchoge when he ran a marathon distance in under two hours in October last year.

But the shoe came under heavy scrutiny, with claims that it amounted to technological doping.

Rules on new prototypes have been tightened and further research into new shoe technology has been recommended.

Nike said its Air Zoom Alphafly Next%, based on the shoe worn by Kipchoge when he ran a time of one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds in Vienna in October, complies with the new rules.

“We are pleased the Nike Zoom Vaporfly series and Nike Zoom Alphafly Next% remain legal,” said Nike in a statement, quoted by the BBC.

“We will continue our dialogue with World Athletics and the industry on new standards.”

Nike vice-president, Tony Bignell, said on the American brand’s website: “Barriers are inspiring to innovators. Like athletes, when a barrier is in front of us, we are challenged to think differently and push game-changing progress in footwear design.”

World Athletics stated that from April 30, only shoes that have been available for purchase on the open market by any athlete for a period of at least four months will be permitted in competition.

The immediate moratorium covers shoes with a sole thicker than 40 millimetres, and shoes which contain more than one rigid embedded plate or blade that runs either the full length or part of the length of it.

Shoes with spikes are allowed an additional plate or blade for the purpose of attaching the spikes, World Athletics said, but the sole must be no thicker than 30mm.

Additional reporting by the Press Association