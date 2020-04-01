nike-just-restocked-a-bunch-of-styles-on-snkrs-&-more-could-follow

Yesterday, Nike SNKRS restocked a bunch of styles that had been released over the past few months — much to the delight of sneakerheads in the United States. Included in the restock were the “City of Dreams” and “What the LA” Air Force 1s, “Viotech” and “Plum” Dunk Lows, and “Walk the Dog” and “Rivals Pack” Dunk Highs.

Nike members with special access were apparently also able to purchase the Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 ‘NYC to Paris’ and Air Jordan 1 ‘Twist.’ The sneakers have all sold out at time of writing, while Fear of God’s “Pure Platinum” Moc is apparently also being restocked today, April 1.

Rumors indicate that an even bigger restock could follow today, though it’s unclear if that will happen due to today being April Fool’s Day.

As always, stay tuned for updates.

