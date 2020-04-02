nike-just-dropped-the-ultimate-dior-x-air-jordan-1-alternative

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 Mid

Key Features: The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Light Ash” features a white leather upper with grey overlays and is branded with a black Swoosh on the side, black Wings logo at the collar, and a grey Jumpman logo on the tongue.

Release Date: Available now

Price: Approximately $137

Editor’s Notes: Dior was forced to postpone the release of its highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 collaboration due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Nike has just delivered the next best thing. Now available is a strikingly similar colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Mid.

Boasting a white and grey color scheme that harkens back to the Dior Air Jordan 1, this particular iteration is dressed with a black Swoosh on the side, matching the Air Jordan wings logo at the collar. And while the Dior 1s opt for a translucent outsole, the on-hand colorway incorporates a grey outsole. If you want to go the extra mile to have the pair more closely resembling the Dior Jordans, you can swap out the black laces for a grey set.

