Nike Is Dropping Another “Court Purple” Air Jordan 1

Brand: Nike
Model: Air Jordan 1 “Court Purple”
Key Features: Arriving in OG color blocking, the Nike Air Jordan 1 “Court Purple” features the same white/black/purple color scheme as 2018’s Air Jordan 1, which added court purple to the “Bred Toe” color blocking.
Release Date: April 4
Price: $170
Buy: Nike and select retailers
Editor’s Notes: Nike has dressed its Air Jordan 1 in royal purple hues, switching up 2018’s “Court Purple” color blocking in the most subtle of ways. The sneaker will be available starting on April 4 at Nike and select retailers for $170. Check it out in detail above.
