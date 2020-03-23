nike-is-dropping-another-“court-purple”-air-jordan-1

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 “Court Purple”

Key Features: Arriving in OG color blocking, the Nike Air Jordan 1 “Court Purple” features the same white/black/purple color scheme as 2018’s Air Jordan 1, which added court purple to the “Bred Toe” color blocking.

Release Date: April 4

Price: $170

Buy: Nike and select retailers

Editor’s Notes: Nike has dressed its Air Jordan 1 in royal purple hues, switching up 2018’s “Court Purple” color blocking in the most subtle of ways. The sneaker will be available starting on April 4 at Nike and select retailers for $170. Check it out in detail above.

