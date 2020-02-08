Nike 'ditch' football kit templates with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham set for a fresh new look

Fed up with boring, methodical football kit designs? Well fans of Chelsea, Brighton, Liverpool and Tottenham are set to be pleasantly surprised this summer.

Nike have confirmed that they are ‘ditching’ their football kit templates for next season, with each club in its roster getting a fresh look of its own.

The American sports manufacture currently has three Premier League sides on its books, with Liverpool joining Chelsea, Tottenham and Brighton for next season.

In a tweet, the company’s Senior Director of Global Communications Heidi Burgett confirmed that each club within the Nike portfolio would be given a bespoke kit design for the 2020-21 season.

“We’re ditching the templates. For the 2020 kits, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc. From hand-drawn prints to custom fonts, each team’s look will be its own.”

South Korea’s new football kit Photo: Nike

Fans have been given a glimpse of what they can expect after Nike rolled out a host of new international kits for nations such as Nigerian, South Korea, and the United States.

