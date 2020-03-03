The latest luxury and AN INVENTORY news

The coronavirus outbreak was a significant topic of Saturday Night Live.

It had been touched on in the cold open (Larry David appeared as Bernie Sanders to complain that Purell doesn’t kill the very best .01% of germs) and again in the Weekend Update.

However the best sketch may have been one which didn’t even make the cut, concentrating on the most recent Netflix binge, Love is Blind.

For the uninitiated, Love is Blind is Netflix’s latest foray into reality television – and boy, could it be a cringe-worthy watch.

On the show, singles try to find love by dating in “pods,” meaning that they can not see their potential lover’s face until said person proposes.

This way, they discover the love of these life by connecting emotionally, of physically instead… which also makes the “experiment” an ideal method for singles up to now given that coronavirus is upon us.

In the SNL edition, the couples are forced to stay pods not only because they’re searching for love but because they’re quarantined.

SNL’s resident impersonator Chloe Fineman posted her perfect imitation of Love is Blind superstar Giannina Gibelli on her behalf own Instagram, where she discusses losing her butterflies and sounds similar to Gigi than Gigi herself.

Even G was impressed, commenting, “I’ve never felt so emotionally linked to someone before, After all other than the proper time i acquired engaged, that one just hits different.”

Other celebs, including Zoe Ben and Kravitz Platt, weighed in on Fineman’s post, proving they’re all Love is Blind viewers.

As the sketch didn’t air on Saturday night, it’s being promoted on Instagram, where celebrity fans of the truth show are weighing in.

Chrissy Teigen commented that it was her “favorite area of the whole show” when hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey appeared, with Miley Cyrus commenting that she agreed.

One individual wrote, “Would prefer to watch this.”

Love is Blind: Quarantine Edition may be the reality show the planet needs just with time for a pandemic.