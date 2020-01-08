nigel-winterburn-predicts-where-arsenal-will-finish-in-premier-league-under-mikel-arteta

Nigel Winterburn believes Arsenal will climb up the Premier League table under new manager Mikel Arteta but says a top-four finish remains ‘unrealistic’.

The Gunners endured a dismal start to the 2019-20 campaign under former boss Unai Emery and are just tenth in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal have looked much-improved under former Manchester City assistant Arteta and Winterburn has given his former club hope of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

‘We really don’t know where Arsenal are going to finish, but between now and the summer we just have to hope that Arteta can strike a rich vein of form and get the club back up into contention for the top four,’ Winterburn told Gambling.com.

‘Maybe, just maybe, we might be able to get into that top four in the final stages of the season, but I think it’s unrealistic given where Arsenal are at this moment.

‘It’s also about showing prospective signings that Arsenal are indeed moving in a new direction now, the right direction.

‘There’s still a lot to play for. There’s the top four, FA Cup and Europa League – and of course if you win that you qualify for the Champions League, which is so crucial for attracting players.

‘They are all long shots at the moment though.’

Winterburn also questioned whether Arsenal should sign Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich during this January transfer window.

The Gunners are said to be interested in signing Boateng – either permanently or on loan – after defender Calum Chambers suffered a season-ending injury.

But Winterburn said: ‘My feeling is that Arsenal shouldn’t bother with another short-term fix, they’ve got to use their money more wisely.

‘If they can get the right player in January, then great, but if they can’t – just wait until the summer. I think it was obvious that David Luiz was never Arsenal’s first choice transfer target last summer.

‘The amount of money they were reportedly ready to spend on a new defender, only to settle for Luiz at the last minute, suggests he was a Plan B or C.

‘But, despite that, since Arteta’s come in, Luiz looks a lot better defensively. We know he’s got a lot of ability on the ball, but now he’s showing quality when he’s on the back foot too.

‘But I think Arsenal need to concentrate on getting that back four tighter together, as well as the protection in front of them.

‘At the moment, I think Arteta is going to have to work with what he’s got. If they do a lot of work on the training pitch, there’s no doubt in my mind that they can improve considerably.

‘Now whether that will be enough to convince the manager to stick with them for next season, I don’t think so, but I don’t think he should rush through with anything this window.’

Arsenal will move above Crystal Palace with victory at Selhurst Park this weekend. Palace lost to Championship club Derby County in the FA Cup last time out.

