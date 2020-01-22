nigel-farage-up-for-i’m-a-celebrity-now-brexit-is-done:-‘i’d-be-on-every-blooming-trial’

Nigel Farage fancies his chances at I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! now that Brexit is done.

The politician appeared on This Morning to give his thoughts on what might happen once Britain leaves Europe.

And while he was there, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby couldn’t help but quiz the 55-year-old on whether or not he’d turn to a reality show.

Confessing that he has been approached by the ITV show, he laughed: ‘I don’t know, I don’t know. Well, the jungle have been after me a couple of times.’

Phil gushed: ‘Were you tempted?’ to which Farage confessed: ‘No, because the Brexit thing wasn’t done, and I thought I’ve got to stick around.’

Not allowing him to finish he sentence, Holly interrupted: ‘It’s done now, but I think you’d have a few people voting for you.’

Agreeing with the presenter, the father-of-four said: ‘Well, it is done. I’d be on every blooming trial there is.

‘The problem with having an opinion is while some people love you a lot of them don’t. Let’s see what comes.’

And it seems the hosts were more than excited about seeing Farage on the small screen, as they asked about Strictly Come Dancing before joking over whether or not he could ice skate.

‘I’m not doing that,’ he laughed at the thought of Dancing On Ice: ‘Absolutely not doing that, we’ll see what life brings.’

Addressing his life before politics, he said: ‘I was once quite normal, I had a business, a young family, I got involved in politics, this was my cause.

‘I felt the European thing was going wrong, I felt it was a different thing what mum and dad voted for all those years ago.

‘So I’m going to spend a bit of time after February reflecting, a big chapter of my life is over, I’ll take my time.’

As he left the infamous sofa, Holly and Phil saw him out with the theme tune for I’m A Celeb.

This Morning continues weekdays on ITV at 10am.

