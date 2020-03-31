Nielsen Says Streaming Surged 50% For Week Of March 16 From Year Ago – ‘Spenser Confidential’ On Netflix Most Watched

Posted by — March 31, 2020 in News Leave a reply
nielsen-says-streaming-surged-50%-for-week-of-march-16-from-year-ago-–-‘spenser-confidential’-on-netflix-most-watched

Nielsen offered more confirmation that streaming is a big beneficiary as much of the nation shelters-at-home during the coronavirus pandemic. The ratings agency said minutes spent on streaming content in the U.S. was up 50% for the week of March 16 from the year earlier.
Streaming minutes – 156 billion – were up about 36% from 115 billion the week of Feb. 24. The overall share of streaming on televsions among homes has increased at a steady clip nearly every week over the past four weeks, Nielsen said. It currently stands at 23% of all viewing being done on TVs as of the week of March 16 versus 14% the same week a year ago.

Netflix nabbed the biggest share of any streaming platform during the week with 29%, followed by YouTube at 20%, %, Hulu at 10% and Amazon at 9%.
Mark Wahlberg-starrer Spenser Confidential on Netflix was the most viewed content on streaming for the week, followed by The Office, also on Netflix.
What Nielsen calls the “other” – a bucket of all other streamers – has seen a significant rise, accouting for 31% of viewing. Disney+ is included in that bucket and has benefitted from kids and teens staying at home and Frozen 2 dropping early. The  “other” bucket, which also includes CBS All Access, rose from 23% the same week the year before, while Netflix and Hulu both lost share. They ended the week with 36% and 15% of the market, respectively.

You May Also Like

andrew-jack-dies:-‘star-wars’-actor-and-hollywood-dialect-coach-had-coronavirus-complications,-was-76

Andrew Jack Dies: ‘Star Wars’ Actor And Hollywood Dialect Coach Had Coronavirus Complications, Was 76

chris-cuomo-on-testing-positive-for-coronavirus:-“let’s-use-this-example-of-me-having-it-as-proof-that-you-can-get-it-too”

Chris Cuomo On Testing Positive For Coronavirus: “Let’s Use This Example Of Me Having It As Proof That You Can Get It Too”

company-apologizes-for-‘ill-advised’-plan-to-dock-pay-of-workers-getting-stimulus-checks

Company apologizes for ‘ill-advised’ plan to dock pay of workers getting stimulus checks

canadian-nurses-working-with-covid-19-patients-demand-legal-right-to-wear-n95-masks

🔥Canadian nurses working with COVID-19 patients demand legal right to wear N95 masks🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *