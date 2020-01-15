nicole-scherzinger-shows-off-twerking-skills-as-she-hits-gym-with-boyfriend-thom-evans

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Nicole Scherzinger and boyfriend Thom Evans are proving that old saying right – couples who train together really do stay together.

The Pussycat Dolls singer was joined by the rugby player as they enjoyed a fitness session at the gym.

But, by the looks of things, the lovebirds spent more time larking around in front of the camera than anything else.

Which is exactly how we like our workouts to go, to be honest.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 41-year-old shared a glimpse of herself twerking in a bright pink LAPP sports bra, and matching leggings.

Her beau, 34, showed off his own moves as he danced around her, opting for a blue t-shirt and shorts.

Is it too early to scream couple goals?

Nicole and Thom got together at the end of last year, after working alongside each other on The X Factor: Celebrity.

But it turns out the athlete had been trying to bag a date with the Buttons singer for a good six years before this.

According to reports, he tried his luck with the X Factor judge way back in 2014 when they met at the Global Gift Gala, but Scherzy was still dating ex Lewis Hamilton at the time.

Speaking about why he decided to try his luck on X Factor last year, an insider claimed he thought he’d be able to win her around.

‘Thom knew he’d have a lot of fun on the show and not just because of the singing,’ they told The Sun.

‘He’s been after Nicole for some time and was confident that spending so much time in her company would give him the opportunity to woo her.

‘In the end, she couldn’t resist Thom’s charms, despite the fact that she was meant to be judging him.’





