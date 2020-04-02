🔥Nicole Scherzinger reveals behind-the-scenes look at racy Pussycat Dolls shoot🔥

Nicole Scherzinger has given fans a behind the scenes look at a Pussycat Dolls photoshoot.

The singer, 41, posted a video of herself clad in the group’s signature PCD latex attire, complete with a latex baker boy hat.

The outfit also consists of a leotard jacket ensemble with structured shoulders, a plunge neckline and thigh high boots.

She captioned the video: “I could teach you, but I have to charge”, in a nod to Kelis’s 2003 hit Milkshake which plays in the background as Scherzinger poses up a storm.

The Pussycat Dolls made their triumphant return to music in 2019 with their single React, which they performed live for the first time on The X Factor.

The group were due to go on tour this year, with dates planned each month from April until October, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of the gigs have been cancelled.

Scherzinger has been giving her fans regular updates of what she has been getting up to during lock down.

Together with boyfriend Thom Evans, she’s shared plenty of work out videos on Instagram.

Scherzinger also posted a video of her and EVans doing the now infamous Tik Tok dance to a remix of MC Hammer’s Can’t Touch This.