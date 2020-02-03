nicole-scherzinger-hilariously-responds-after-paula-abdul-confuses-her-with-shakira

Nicole Scherzinger had the perfect response to Paula Abdul after the American Idol judge incorrectly identified her as Super Bowl headliner Shakira.

Ahead of the annual sporting event, Abdul sent a message of support to Lopez, who co-headlined the half time show, Demi Lovato, who performed the national anthem, and Shakira – but shared a photo of X Factor judge Scherzinger instead.

Taking to Twitter on Friday night (2 February), Abdul, 57, wrote: “Can’t wait to watch these amazing women perform at the #SuperBowl,” correctly tagging Lovato and Lopez but tagging Shakira in a picture of Scherzinger.

The Pussycat Dolls singer then responded to the Tweet in the best way, jokingly commenting: “I mean, my hips don’t lie…but I’m not @shakira babes.”

Abdul made the blunder ahead of last night’s Super Bowl half-time show (Twitter)

Scherzinger’s response to Abdul has racked up over 600 likes and 150 retweets to date – and, naturally, fans were quick to comment on the hilarious error.

One person simply wrote: “I’m crying.”

Another commented: “If she says you’re Shakira now, that’s just how it is. Accept your new identity.”

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Super Bowl 2020 half-time show

A third quipped: “Omg I’m glad somebody said it.”

Abdul has since deleted the tweet.

Shakira and Lopez each performed a selection of hits and were joined on stage by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Colombian star J Balvin.

Lopez and a children’s choir also sang a section of Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA while wearing a Puerto Rican flag. Her 11-year-old daughter Emme also took to the stage to join her for the final track, Let’s Get Loud.