nicole-scherzinger-and-thom-evans-get-very-cosy-in-the-pool-after-jetting-off-on-holiday-to-mexico

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are officially a thing now and it looks like their relationship is going from strength to strength.

After making their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes, earlier this month, Nicole and X Factor: Celebrity star Thom have headed off on their first ever couple’s holiday.

And, of course, they made sure to give us exactly what we’ve all been waiting for. Why, a loved-up selfie of the pair wrapped around each other in the pool.

Looking every inch the loved-up couple, Nicole couldn’t get enough of her new man, as she cosied up to her shirtless boyf while taking a dip.

Thom shared the snap to his Instagram page and tagged luxury hotel, Nobu Los Cabos, while Nicole posted the pic to her Instagram story and wrote: ‘Such an epic view.’

She also shared another shot of her pouting in the water and told fans: ‘What an incredible new year getaway at @nobuloscabos. Such a beautiful and blessed time to reflect and recharge! I’m comin for ya 2020.’

Nicole and Thom got everyone talking with their onscreen flirting, while Thom tried his luck at singing on The X Factor in boyband Try Star with his fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Levi Davis.

Months of dating rumours then followed, despite Nicole seeming to shut down such speculation back in November, and it’s now been claimed Thom had actually been pursuing the Pussycat Doll for the last six years.

That’s some real grafting, no?

An insider told The Sun: ‘Thom knew he’d have a lot of fun on the show and not just because of the singing.

‘He’s been after Nicole for some time and was confident that spending so much time in her company would give him the opportunity to woo her. ‘In the end, she couldn’t resist Thom’s charms, despite the fact that she was meant to be judging him.’

Nicole, 41, was last linked with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov who she dated from 2015 to the summer of 2019. She previously dated ex-boyfriend Lewis Hamilton on and off for seven years, before splitting in 2015.

Thom, on the other hand, dated Kelly Brook between 2010 and 2013 before getting together with 90210’s Jessica Lowndes.





