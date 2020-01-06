nicole-scherzinger-and-thom-evans-finally-go-red-carpet-and-instagram-official-and-it’s-about-time

So it looks like Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are definitely a thing as they took their X Factor Celebrity relationship to the Golden Globes on Sunday.

The Pussycat Dolls star and rugby player met on the talent show and their love story apparently bloomed from under the watchful eye of Simon Cowell.

After many a whisper behind the scenes as we all scratched our heads with the whole ‘are they or aren’t they?’ palaver, the pair have finally confirmed our hopes and dreams.

Yes they most certainly are.

Either that or this is the cushiest friendship we’ve ever seen.

Oh they’re a crafty pair and we love it.

Nicole’s bandmates did all the talking, with Kimberley Wyatt commenting: ‘Oh hi there.’

While Ashley Roberts added: ‘Ok hot couple alert.’

Nicole and Thom had been courting dating rumours since he made his debut on the celebrity talent show last year and set the singer’s heart all aflutter – while Thom got all flustered by the mention of her name.

While neither would be drawn on the chit chat, with Nicole insisting she was too busy with her group’s reunion to be worrying about this romance malarkey, they continued to set tongues wagging by going out til 4.30am and catching cabs together.

The telltale sign of dating, apparently.

In November, when Good Morning Britain’s Richard Arnold asked what exactly was going on between herself and the 34-year-old, the Don’t Cha singer replied: ‘Thom is lovely, but as you just reminded me how crazy busy I am, that’s totally what I’m focused on right now.’

An insider previously claimed the wannabe singer was ‘smitten’ with the ITV judge, telling The Sun: ‘He’s always said Nicole is one of the most beautiful women in the world.

‘He fancied her long before meeting her on the show. He was initially a bit nervous about starting something up and ruining his chances on the series, but they had great chemistry from the off.

‘And after weeks of texting, Thom finally plucked up the courage to ask her out, and took her for dinner.’

And, now? Well guess they’re taking on Hollywood together.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Phoebe Waller-Bridge auctioning off her Golden Globes suit to raise money for Australian wildfires

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow ditches her poise post-Golden Globes as she relaxes on ride home





