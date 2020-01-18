nicole-scherzinger-and-pussycat-dolls-have-intense-discussion-amid-grueling-comeback-rehearsals

The Pussycat Dolls aren’t slacking after their comeback, with the girls embarking on grueling rehearsals for their next music video.

The bandmates – Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt and Jessica Sutta – were spotted practicing their choreography at a dance studio in West Hollywood.

Nicole was snapped practicing in front of a mirror, with the girls doing a whopping seven hour session ahead of the music video for their track React – the first Pussycat Dolls song in a decade.

So, no pressure then.

The girls were also spotted having an intense group discussion, looking a little worn out from all the dancing. Who can blame them?

Nicole’s boyfriend Thom Evans, who she recently confirmed her relationship with, is said to have picked the star up from the studio, being ever the gentleman by carrying her bags for her.

The Pussycat Dolls made their eagerly-awaited comeback on the 2019 X Factor final, with Melody Thornton bowing out of the reunion.

‘Oh my gosh it’s been 10 years since we’ve done this! Our fans have been so supportive and we just want to thank Simon as well,’ Nicole said on the show, before describing the experience as ‘better than ever’.

She added: ‘I love all my girls so much and cannot wait to show you what we’ve got in store for you. It’s been a long time coming but this feels like the perfect time to remind the world what it means to be a Pussycat Doll.’

However, it wasn’t the smoothest return, after Ofcom received 400 complaints, with some viewers complaining that the performance was too racy for before the watershed.

Responding to the controversy, Nicole, 41, told the Herald Sun: ‘We’re not trying to upset anybody.

‘Our true fans know our intention. Our real fans know we’re empowering and we come from a place of strength as singers and dancers.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are total couple goals as they twerk through gym session

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans get very cosy in the pool after jetting off on holiday to Mexico





