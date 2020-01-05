nicole-kidman-and-keith-urban-make-like-pink-and-donate-$500,000-to-australia’s-rural-fire-service-amid-heartbreaking-bushfires 

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban have donated a huge $500,000 (£265,470) to Australia’s rural fire service.

Celebrities have been generously donating and raising awareness of the heartbreaking bushfires that are currently burning out of control over in Australia.

More than 100 fires are still raging out of control in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia and thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes, with 23 lives being lost and half a billion animals already dead.

The devastating conditions still aren’t close to easing up and wanting to do their bit to help, Nicole and Keith chose to donate the generous sum to firefighters tackling the blaze.

Nicole revealed she and country singer Keith had donated $500,000 on Australian breakfast show, Studio 10, where she said she and her family are ‘devastated for Australia’.

The Big Little Lies star is Australian herself, having grown up in Sydney before relocating to the US to pursue her movie career. Sharing important fundraising links with her followers on Instagram, Nicole urged others to help in a post that was also shared by Keith on Twitter.

She wrote: ‘Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.

Their donation matches that of Pink’s, as she too donated $500,000 after being left ‘heartbroken’ by the fires.

The Just Give Me A Reason singer tweeted: ‘I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. ‘I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. ‘My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.’

She added: ‘I’m not directly affected, but have friends currently being evacuated. Your generosity and compassion has brought tears to my eyes.’

It’s been reported that so far over 20,000 square miles – equivalent to a third of the size of England – across Australia has been burnt and more than 1500 homes have been destroyed across Victoria and New South Wales.





