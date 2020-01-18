nicolas-pepe-makes-admission-about-his-arsenal-career-and-reveals-advice-from-mikel-arteta

Nicolas Pepe admits he ‘must do more’ for Arsenal following his £72million move from Lille and has revealed the advice he has received from new boss Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal club-record signing Pepe has scored three goals and made three assists from 19 Premier League appearances to date.

Discussing the start to his career at the Emirates, the Ivory Coast international said: ‘I’ve done OK, but I can certainly do more.

‘In fact, I must do more, and that is certainly something I will be looking to improve on during the second half of the season.

‘The hardest period so far for me was when the team went through a difficult spell when we weren’t managing to win a game.

‘We worked hard as a team throughout this time and we finally managed to get that victory at West Ham last month, which was an important moment for us and the fans.’

Pepe, 24, started his Arsenal career under Unai Emery but is now working under his replacement, the former Manchester City assistant Arteta.

‘The manager has stressed the importance of defending well as a team, and making interceptions when our opponents are trying to attack,’ Pepe said on Arteta.

‘He’s shown that he has real confidence in me, and he knows exactly what I’m capable of.

‘In terms of working on my own game, he wants me to get into one-on-one situations, get crosses in, score goals and get assists, of course.’

Arsenal are just tenth in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s home match against Sheffield United but Pepe insists the Gunners can still secure a top-four finish this season.

‘It’s going to be difficult, but it’s not impossible,’ he told Sky Sports.

‘Looking ahead, our sole focus is on getting a win in our home game against Sheffield United, and in general we have to stop dropping points and making silly mistakes.

‘I missed a very good chance when we played them earlier in the season, but I’ve managed to score other opportunities that I’ve had.

‘It’s not something I’ve thought about since then – on the day, it was a chance that would’ve given us a 1-0 lead, but I’ve put it to the back of my mind.

‘All players miss opportunities, but I know the goals will come – that’s part of football. I’m ready to put it right in the match on Saturday.’

MORE: Layvin Kurzawa agrees deal to join Arsenal from Paris Saint-Germain

MORE: Mikel Arteta reveals the moment he knew Reiss Nelson would be an Arsenal star





