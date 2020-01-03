nicolas-cage’s-unlikely-nye-appearance

Hollywood A-lister Nicolas Cage swapped the bright lights of Los Angeles for a tiny pub in the UK as he celebrated the start of the new decade.

Instead of partying with the stars in Tinseltown, the Oscar-winning actor rang in the New Year with locals at the Tramways Social Club in Wells, Somerset.

And if he wasn’t already the most popular person in the room, his status elevated even higher after buying everyone a drink.

Star of Face Off and National Treasure, Cage posed for photos with staff and even signed himself up as the newest member of the social club.

Posting a photo of the night on its Facebook page Tramways said: “Our newest Member, Nicolas Cage.”

media_camera Nicolas Cage spent NYE in a tiny local in Somerset called Tramways. Picture: Facebook.

In response, patron Matthew Henry-John said: “Awesome, so kind of him to have bought us all a drink. Legend.”

Lorraine Barrett said: “Happy new year Nicolas Cage, thank you for making a small club happy by your presence. You are now a member of the Tramways.”

Benji P Bee added: “What a start to 2020.”

However, some weren’t surprised the Hollywood star was out and about in Somerset.

media_camera Cage has previously said he ‘loves everything about England’. Picture: FilmMagic.

The US star moved to the county after admitting he fell in love with the area.

He has owned homes in Bath and Glastonbury and even a bought Midford Castle before being forced to sell the $9.4 million estate amid financial difficulty.

Speaking to Somerset Life last year, he said: “I am a self-confessed Anglophile.

“I love everything about England; the history, the people, the countryside, the culture – you name it I love it. I love seeing places like Buckingham Palace and all those other fantastic buildings which are steeped in history and culture. I love the whole concept of the royal family.

“As an American you want to see all those things when you come to Britain, but I wanted more than that. I wanted to live among all these great treasures. I wanted to be a part of it, so I looked for somewhere to call home here.

“When I looked at Somerset I just fell in love with the county. It has so much to offer; great countryside, great towns, great people and, of course, it has Glastonbury too.”

