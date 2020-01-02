nicolas-cage-spent-new-year’s-eve-in-a-tiny-pub-in-somerset-and-bought-everyone-a-drink-because-he’s-a-legend

Nicolas Cage never fails to surprise, and his New Year’s Eve plans were certainly not what you’d have expected from the Hollywood star – he rang in 2020 in a small pub in Somerset.

As well as happily posing for photos behind the bar, Nicolas also splashed out on a round of drinks for all the punters – because, duh, he’s a total legend.

Reddit user Koink posted a photo of Nick in the pub, captioned: ‘Nicolas Cage spent NYE in my small, local pub, in Somerset, UK. He bought everyone a drink.’

He added: ‘Incidentally, he was a total legend, cool dude and is now a member.’

The user behind the original post hinted that the pub in question might be The Crown At Wells, after another Somerset native asked which one it was.

Koink replied: ‘Here’s a clue: Hot Fuzz’, as the film also used The Crown At Wells for one of their locations.

Nicolas’s low-key New Year celebration seemed to fly under the radar until the picture emerged, though the actor does own a home in the area.

He told Somerset Life: ‘I am a self-confessed Anglophile. I love everything about England; the history, the people, the countryside, the culture – you name it I love it.

‘I love seeing places like Buckingham Palace and all those other fantastic buildings which are steeped in history and culture. I love the whole concept of the Royal Family.

‘As an American you want to see all those things when you come to Britain but I wanted more than that, I wanted to live among all these great treasures. I wanted to be a part of it so I looked for somewhere to call home here.

‘When I looked at Somerset I just fell in love with the county. It has so much to offer; great countryside, great towns, great people and, of course, it has Glastonbury too.’





