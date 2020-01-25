nicki-minaj-and-husband-kenneth-petty-have-‘blazing-row’-with-meek-mill-in-la-clothing-store,-as-you-do

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have gone and filled us all with dread overt the prospect of randomly bumping into your ex while out shopping.

Starships singer Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty were browsing the rails at Maxfield in West Hollywood when they came across her ex, rapper Meek Mill.

What are the odds!?

Things went south and in video footage obtained by TMZ, the trio can be heard screaming at each other for almost a minute.

Although it’s impossible to tell for sure who’s saying what, barbs include: ‘There’s 50 people outside, we’re good!’, ‘b!,’ and ‘she ain’t talking to you!’

Nicki married Kenneth last October, after less than a year of dating.

She had an on and off relationship with Meek Mill before meeting Kenneth.

The Instagram account of rapper Retch shows Nicki and Meek did indeed appear to be in the same shop at the same time – after he shared photos with both of them.

The star spoke to The Shade Room last October about Kenneth and her plans for a traditional ceremony in the future.

‘We’ll definitely do the paperwork portion of the marriage, but the actual wedding, I don’t know. You know when you’re a little girl and you want this big beautiful wedding, and I used to think I was one of those girls, I always wanted the fairy tale.

‘But then the things that used to matter to you don’t matter as much because I remember wanting those things with people, where real love wasn’t there.’

She then explained: ‘So now I feel like now that everything has finally lined up and matched up being that I’m madly in love with this man, he’s also my best friend, the things that used to matter to me before, don’t matter as much now.

So yes, we’re going to have a big wedding eventually.’

Nick is known for hits such as Anaconda, Super Bass and Chun-Li.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Nicki Minaj’s waxwork at Madame Tussauds looks nothing like her and fans are crying

MORE: Nicki Minaj will stop using Instagram if likes are no longer visible because it won’t make the app any ‘better’





