nickelback-appear-to-be-teasing-‘all-the-right-reasons’-15th-anniversary-announcement

It looks like Nickelback might be teasing a 15th anniversary announcement for their album ‘All the Right Reasons’.

The band’s fifth album, which features the hits ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Photograph’, turns 15 on October 4, 2020. It has been certified 10x Platinum in the United States.

This past week a countdown clock appeared on Nickelback’s official website that is set to run out at 12: 00pm ET/ 9: 00am PT on January 21.

In addition, the site currently features a video that looks like it is teasing something related to ‘All the Right Reasons’. In the clip a blonde woman is seen pulling a vintage black vehicle out of storage and taking it for a spin.

The video is captioned with the ‘Photograph’ lyrics, “We said someday we’d find out how it feels / To sing to more than just the steering wheel.”

See the video below:

Last week, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, a live venue in Syracuse, posted an image of the same vehicle with lyrics from the band’s song ‘Animals’, sparking tour rumours.

Meanwhile, Nickelback‘s unexpected brush with Donald Trump has seen the band experiencing a huge rise in their streaming fortunes.

The Canadian band made headlines in October after the US President included their 2005 hit ‘Photograph’ in a viral meme he tweeted to attack Democrat rival Joe Biden.