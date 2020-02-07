nick-tompkins:-wales-call-up-a-nice-distraction-from-saracens-troubles

Nick Tompkins says his fine start to international rugby is ­helping to take his mind off Saracens’ troubles.

The 24-year-old centre has come through the academy at Saracens, who will be relegated to the Championship in the summer for breaking salary cap rules.

The club are now getting their house in order, with a number of players set to leave, but they still have to fulfil their Premiership fixtures and they were beaten 41-14 by ­Harlequins in their last outing.

Tompkins missed that match after making a try-scoring debut for Wales in the 42-0 win over Italy and he will start his first match for them against Ireland.

When asked if playing for Wales was a welcome relief to life at Saracens, Tompkins said: “Yeah, it is. I keep in touch with all the boys [at Saracens during the Six Nations] and hear what the mood is like.

“It has been a nice distraction because it’s been pretty tough over there.”

Tompkins has represented England at youth level but received no contact from Eddie Jones before declaring his international allegiance to Wales.

“I just had contact with Wayne [Wales head coach Pivac],” said Tompkins, whose qualifies for Wales through his grandmother.

“I couldn’t have accepted it [the offer to play for Wales] quick enough. I didn’t expect to play for them at international level but then I don’t know if I was expecting to play international rugby at all.”