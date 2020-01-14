nick-rust-in-shock-resignation-after-six-years-at-helm-of-british-horseracing-authority

Nick Rust, chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, is to step down at the end of the year after six years of running racing.
Rust’s wife died after a long illness in 2018 but he recently remarried. He announced his decision to staff of the BHA yesterday before going public with the news.
He said: “I have spent much of the past year reflecting on my situation after my personal bereavement at the end of 2018. I wanted to let you and the BHA know my decision and plans well ahead of leaving to allow plenty of time for a successor to be identified and appointed.
“This is a fantastic job, leading a team of passionate, hard-working people who want racing to have a prosperous and sustainable future as a clean, fair sport that looks after its horses and its people.
“You demonstrated that visibly with all the effort you put in to resolve the equine flu problems last year but I know how much more unseen work is going on across the BHA to progress our sport.
“With the committed support of our new chair, Annamarie Phelps, the BHA has put itself, and helped put our sport, in a place where we can be optimistic about our future. The foundations for success are in place. We have a busy and exciting year ahead.”
Rust, 52, joined the BHA from Ladbrokes, where he had been managing director, retail, in 2015 and began his often daily commute from York to the BHA’s headquarters in High Holborn, London.
How will he be judged? Well, different people within the sport are bound to have different views but, overall, he will be regarded positively. He was certainly a popular boss among the BHA’s 250 employees and in tenure of office he certainly outstayed his predecessor, Paul Bittar, who only spent four years in the job. He will be gone while the going is still good and well before his sell-by date.
He occasionally faced accusations that he ran with the fox and hunted with the hounds but trying to unify the many factions within racing is like herding cats. Nevertheless he tried and he will be seen as one of racing’s more unifying leaders.
The present structure of racing is radically different from when he arrived so he has left his mark, having tackled issues like safeguarding, diversity and stewarding as well as the thorny subject of the buying and selling of bloodstock – a necessity but not one which endeared him to that community.
He opened up communication channels to parliament and oversaw fundamental changes to the Levy in 2017. He also set up racing’s next big thing to get it on the safety front-foot, the Horse Welfare Board which is due to publish its strategy next month.
Unlike some of his predecessors his positivity, enthusiasm and passion for racing – he still owns bits and pieces of horses with Mickey Hammond – cannot be denied.