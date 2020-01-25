nick-kyrgrios-reacts-to-stunning-australian-open-win-over-karen-khachanov

An emotional Nick Kyrgios described his victory over Karen Khachanov as one of the best of career after he defeated his Russian opponent in five gruelling sets to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The home favourite raced into a two-set lead but was pegged back by his Russian opponent who took the match to a fifth set after saving match points in the fourth.

Kyrgios eventually closed out the match in a championship tie break after four-and-a-half hours on court was almost lost for words in the immediate aftermath.

‘Mate, it was crazy,’ he told Jim Courrier. ‘I don’t know what to say right now, that was insane.

‘There are no words. None of that would’ve happened without my team but you guys (the fans) were incredible.

“That’s one of the best wins of my career!” 🙌@NickKyrgios looks towards his fourth-round clash against “champion” @RafaelNadal… but needs an ice bath and some food first! ❄️🍽 🇦🇺 Watch the #AusOpen LIVE

📺 Eurosport 1

📱💻🖥 Eurosport Player: https://t.co/0Fa7uXMVB9 pic.twitter.com/lCRvdAjfr7 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) January 25, 2020

‘I was losing it mentally. It’s not easy losing the third and fourth after having match points. My support team got me over the line, I thought I was going to lose honestly.

‘It’s emotional, I’ve not had a moment like that for five years since the Seppi win. It’s one of the beset moments of my career.’

Kyrgios sunk to the floor after the decisive point but after basking in the adulation of the partisan home crowd he found time to praise Khachanov who had pushed him to the absolute limit.

He added: ‘He’s an absolute warrior he’s a young kid and he will have an unbelievable career.

‘To play two back to back four hour matches is not easy. He’s an amazing player, he’s won some amazing titles already and this is just the start for him.’

MORE: Roger Federer survives major Australian Open scare to beat John Millman

MORE: Coco Gauff reacts to stunning win over Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka





