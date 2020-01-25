nick-kyrgios-fumes-at-‘idiot’-umpire-over-hand-injury-during-karen-khachanov-clash

Nick Kyrgios was involved in a now customary bust-up with the umpire in his third-round clash with Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open on Saturday.

The home-crowd favourite, who is donating $200 for every ace he hits to victims of the bushfire crisis, could take on old foe Rafael Nadal in the next round but first faced an intense battle full of fireworks and no shortage of quality against Russia’s Khachanov.

Things became particularly heated in the fourth set when Kyrgios was handed a time violation, prompting a furious reaction from the Aussie after he had cut his hand.

Both men had held serve in a tight fourth set but Kyrgios brought out his tricks in his fifth service game, winning one sublime point with a diving volley before attempting – and failing – a tweener.

Umpire Renaud Lichtenstein seemed to think Kyrgios was stalling after his mistake, but he was actually mopping up blood from his hand after cutting it when diving for the ball and did not want to hand the bloody towel back to the ball boy.

As Lichtenstein called for a time violation, Kyrgios threw his racket on the ground and yelled: ‘My hand is bleeding! What do you want me to do? What do you want me to do!?

‘There’s blood all over the towel, I told the ball kid not to touch it. That’s all I said!’

The umpire responded: ‘Well come to me and let me know’, to which Kyrgios replied: ‘Why? Are you stupid? Can you not see? Take it [the violation] back then. Why do I get a time violation? My hand is bleeding!’

Kyrgios grabbed the towel and showed it to the umpire, saying ‘Good enough for you?’, and muttered ‘Is he an idiot or what?’ as he walked back to the baseline.

The 24-year-old lost the next point but then followed it up with two booming aces to hold serve, with the cut treated during the change over, though he would go on to waste another match point in the tie-break as Khachanov took it to a fifth and decisive set.

Kyrgios became increasingly agitated in the third set despite leading by two sets in the match, telling the umpire: ‘Are you going control the crowd at all? His ball toss is going up and the crowd is still going nuts – are you going to use your microphone or na?’

In the tie-break that followed, Kyrgios fought back from a mini-break down to set up match point only to fluff his lines, eventually hitting a forehand long on his own serve as Khachanov got on the scoreboard.





