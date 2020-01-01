nick-jonas’s-expensive-gift-to-priyanka-chopra-for-new-year-2020

On the beginning of a new year every Bollywood stars are busy celebrating it with their respective families and friends. New Year and Christmas are lavishly celebrated around the world and the star celebrates this by doing parties or spending time with families. Priyanka lives in LA along with our husband. Nick and celebrated her. New Year’s Eve there with their respective families. Priyanka and Nick were also spotted spending gaala time with her family during Christmas.

Priyanka took her Instagram handle and shared with her fans that Nick gave her a snowmobile as a gift on this Christmas. She was seen taking this no mobile for a spin along with hubby. Nick. Jonas and shared images and videos of that. Let us know in this video what have they gifted each other on this new year? Nick was busy with his tools, but still manage time to plan a gift for his lady love PC. Nick has chosen a diamond necklace for his wife as a New Year gift.

The necklace is from the renowned brand. Harry Winston and has been decorated with diamonds and rubies. This necklace is one of the most famous pieces from the luxury brand. Harry Winston. The neck piece is priced around 50 lakhs as it has 16 oval rubies along with 240 pure shaped diamonds. Priyanka’s happiness crossed all boundaries when she got the spectacular neckties.

Nick had previously gifted Priyanka and expensive. Mercedes. May back previous year. Priyanka has also surprised her hobby with her gift. Priyanka and Nick was unable to spend quality child together recently because of their business schedule. So Priyanka chose a trip with hubby. Nick Jonas as a gift for New Year and this gift made Nick too happy as they will get time to spend together. Priyanka chose seychelles as their holiday destination as it is the best place to visit in the month of January. Seychelles is a delightful place to visit during winter. Because of its love peaks beaches and islands. They completed one year of their marriage on first December 2019 and Priyanka gifted her husband a German. Shepherd and named him Gino.

Nichols delighted when he got the dog as a gift from his wife and also opened for him and Instagram account. The couple is spending their new year with their families and will soon leave for their vacation. We wish a very happy new year to all of you. Hope you guys have a great year ahead.