nick-gordon’s-final-interview-lifts-lid-on-whitney-houston-and-bobbi-kristina-relationship-before-tragic-deaths:-‘i’d-do-it-all-over-again’

Nick Gordon has died in a suspected drug overdose, aged 30.

The ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown is thought to have suffered a series of heart attacks after he was rushed into hospital in Florida, with his brother later confirming his death on New Year’s Day.

And, in his final interview before his passing, he opened up on his tumultuous relationship with Whitney Houston and her daughter.

He was a close friend of the family, and moved in with them when he was 17-years-old, before starting up a romantic relationship with Bobbi.

Speaking about their bond, Gordon suggested he was their ‘protector’ and soon became the man of the house, when Whitney’s ex, Bobby Brown, left – describing themselves as the ‘three musketeers’.

Recalling his time with Whitney, he said: ‘We immediately clicked. From day one it was a really, really cool relationship so I’ll miss it forever.

‘It was like a mother, son relationship. It really was.’

The I Will Always Love You singer tragically died in 2012, with her body found in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, just before the Grammy Awards.

Nick claimed Bobbi broke down soon after, alleging she tried to commit suicide on two occasions, before they both turned to drugs.

Bobbi later passed away in 2015, with her body found face-down in a tub, similar to her mother’s death.

The former landscaper was previously found liable for her overdose, with the 22-year-old’s family accusing him of giving her a ‘toxic cocktail’.

But Nick has always maintained his innocence, and insisted he had no regrets over their time together, urging everyone to remember the ‘beauty’ of both Whitney and Bobbi.

‘I’m so happy I got to live with them and give them the little bit of happiness I could towards the end of their journey down here,’ he added to DailyMail.

‘I’d do it all over again knowing the outcome.’

Jack Walker, Nick’s brother, confirmed his death to People on Wednesday, explaining he was surrounded by his family when he died.

‘We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,’ he told the publication. ‘He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends.

‘Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.’

