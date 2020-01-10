nicholas-hoult-joins-tom-cruise-in-cast-of-mission:-impossible

Nicholas Hoult is going from superhero to spy as he joins the cast of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The Warm Bodies actor will be joining Tom Cruise in the seventh and eighth instalments of the action franchise and we’re not sure we could be any more excited.

The news was announced by director Christopher McQuarrie, who sent fans into a meltdown as he shared a picture of the 30-year-old actor over on his Instagram.

‘Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?’ he wrote, with Nick shooting back: ‘Love to. Though why stop at a little?’

Over on his own Instagram, the former child star confirmed the news by resharing the picture, adding the hashtag: ‘MI78’ to represent the series’ seventh and eighth films.

‘Things tend to escalate from there,’ Christopher replied, ‘Welcome aboard.’

Currently unnamed, the next two films in the Mission: Impossible franchise are due to begin filming back-to-back in the coming months, with film number seven expected to be released in 2021 while the eighth movie will follow in 2022.

With Tom Cruise returning as Ethan Hunt (what would it be without him?), Avengers stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff will also be getting in on the action.

But the new cast better be getting in good shape ahead of filming, because life on set for Mission: Impossible is never an easy ride.

Recently, Henry Cavill, who starred in Mission: Impossible – Fallout in 2018, admitted that he’d genuinely feared for his life while shooting stunts for the film with Tom.

‘Tom Cruise – his helicopter was so close to mine at points that I was definitely thinking, “This is it,”’ Henry revealed.

‘I was looking down at the ground, genuinely thinking if he makes one mistake, if there’s a gust of wind and his helicopter gets blown forward and mine back, or vice versa, this could end up really, really badly,’ he added.





