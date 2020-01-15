nichola-mallon-opposes-water-charges,-but-won’t-rule-out-rises-in-household-rates-bills

Northern Ireland’s new Infrastructure Minister has outlined her staunch opposition to water charges – but said discussions “will have to be had” over possible rates rises instead.

Infrastructure is set to form a key part of the Executive’s spending programme, with several major road schemes running to tens of millions of pounds in the pipeline.

Nichola Mallon said she is determined to progress as many flagship projects as possible, but acknowledged that difficult decisions may have to be taken to deliver on the Executive’s wide-ranging spending plans, which also include pledges on health, education and justice.

Last night the UK Government said £2bn would be made available to support the new Executive – well short of the £5bn which economist Esmond Birnie estimated would be needed.

In her first major newspaper interview since being appointed to the Executive, the SDLP politician discussed issues ranging from investment in waste water infrastructure to roads projects and Belfast’s controversial bus lanes.

Sitting in her ministerial office at Clarence Court in Belfast city centre, Ms Mallon (40) gave an assurance that water charges will not be imposed on her watch.

“Whether as a minister or as an MLA, my job is to help struggling families, not to add to their burden,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.