Nia Sharma Vs Erica Fernandes Vs Shrenu Parikh: Hottest TV Actress?

If she is the Sati-Savitri bahu and a perfect wife in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica is Bold and gorgeous on Instagram. She is one such actress who keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts but also, doesn’t fail to impress us with her photoshoot pictures that one cannot simply ignore.

This lady does not need an introduction. If you go through her Instagram feed, Nia ensures to set the screen on fire with her drop-dead gorgeous look. From her bold and beautiful looks to her oh-so-perfect fashion style, Naagin 4 actress grabs everyone’s attention.

If innocence and simplicity had a face, then Shrenu Parikh would have been crowned as the princess of them. The actress who was last seen in Ek Bhram…Sarvagun Sampanna leaves everyone mesmerized with her beauty and charm.



So, who do you think is the hottest actress with competition on high, we are not able to choose who is the hottest so we kept a poll line below, make sure you click it

Vote here