nhs-trust-at-centre-of-maternity-scandal-has-highest-death-rates

The NHS trust facing questions over seven preventable baby deaths has recorded the worst mortality rate for units of its type, official figures show.

East Kent NHS foundation trust has apologised and admitted it has “not always provided the right standard of care” in its maternity services, after significant concerns were reported.

A national audit of mortality rates shows that the trust has the highest perinatal mortality rate – the total of still births and baby deaths within 28 days of birth – of all units with comparable services.

Today an inquest into the death of baby Harry Firchford in 2017 is expected to be critical of the trust.

Doctors have told the coroner of panic in the operating theatre during his caesarean.

The child suffered a severe lack of oxygen and brain damage after a delay of more than 25 minutes in helping him breathe.

His mother told the inquest: “I was on a operating table listening to a room full of panicking people.

The BBC has reported seven preventable baby deaths at the trust in recent years, and highlighted a damning review of the unit by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

The 2015 review found consultants were failing to carry out labour ward rounds, review cases, and rarely attending training.