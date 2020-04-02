🔥NHS to be given 10,000 tickets for opening day of 2021 Grand National🔥

The Jockey Club has announced that 10,000 tickets for the opening day of the 2021 Grand National Festival will be donated to NHS staff and social care workers in Liverpool.

After this year’s meeting at Aintree was cancelled due to the spread of Covid-19, the course’s owners have decided to dedicate the start of the next meet to those on the frontline of efforts to halt the virus.

Consequently, the first day of the 173rd edition of the festival, which will begin on Thursday, April 8, will be known as ‘Liverpool’s NHS Day’.

Dickon White, regional director of Jockey Club Racecourses North West said: “We’re delighted to donate 10,000 tickets to the NHS and professional carers across Merseyside.

“We’re also proud to re-name the first day of the 2021 Randox Health Grand National as Liverpool’s NHS Day in recognition of the amazing NHS staff and volunteers.

“We understand just how hard the NHS and professional carers are working right now and this is our way of showing our gratitude.

“The ticket process and distribution will begin at the start of next year and we’ll be working with the relevant organisations to ensure those who should benefit from the initiative are included.”