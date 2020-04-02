🔥NHS staff clap the public for staying at home to slow spread of coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

NHS staff have clapped the British public for staying at home and helping slow the spread of coronavirus.

The UK has been on lockdown since March 23 when Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Brits to stay home except for essential work, medical trips, exercise and shopping.

The quarantine measures are having an effect, Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance suggested on Monday, with hospitalisation rates not increasing as fast as before.

He added that he expected the full impact of the lockdown to come in two or three weeks, as people often start showing symptoms five to ten days after catching the virus.

And workers from the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust in south-east London filmed themselves clapping Brits for keeping to the quarantine and helping cut the impact of Covid-19.

Vicky Oluwole, a matron in the theatre and endoscopy unit at University Hospital Lewisham, thanked the public and led her team in the applause.

Researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said on Wednesday that someone who has the virus in the UK may now only infect less than one other person on average, thanks to the lockdown.

British people around the country gave NHS staff a round of applause last week in a show of gratitude for their work in the coronavirus pandemic and will do again tonight.

People across the UK take part in #clapforourcarers giving support to NHS staff amid coronavirus battle

But the Government has come under fire over the personal and protective equipment it has provided for NHS staff treating coronavirus patients.

Four thousand healthcare workers signed a letter to the Sunday Times begging for better equipment.

And chair of the Doctors’ Association Dr Rinesh Parmer told the Guardian: “The longer this epidemic goes on for, if doctors feel that there is a widespread lack of personal protective equipment, then some doctors may feel they have no choice but to give up the profession they love, because they feel so abandoned by not being given the PPE that the World Health Organisation recommends.”

The Government has said it is sending more than 200 million items of protective and cleaning equipment to 58,000 NHS trusts and facilities across the UK.