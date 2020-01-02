nhs-slimming-classes-see-90,000-britons-lose-average-of-five-pounds 

NHS slimming classes have seen almost 90,000 overweight Britons lose an average of almost five pounds each.

Health officials said the results from the national weightloss programme were encouraging, and could ultimately save lives.

Almost 90,000 patients have now taken part in the scheme, which involves coaching in nutrition and cooking, as well as exercise classes, for up to a year.

Between them, they have now lost 185 tonne, health officials said – the weight of 43 ambulances, or 2.2 million Creme Eggs.

On average, those attending more than five sessions dropped four and a half pounds, or 2.1 kg, the results show.

The NHS intends to expand the national Diabetes Prevention Programme, to cover 200,000 people a year.

Around two in three adults in the UK are overweight or obese, putting more than 12 million adults at increased risk of diabetes.

Experts warn nine in ten cases are fuelled by excess weight.

The health service spends more than £10 billion annually treating diabetes, with one in six hospital beds occupied with someone with the condition.

Record numbers are being treated on the NHS for obesity-related conditions, with cases rising by almost one quarter in just a year. Last year, figures showed the number of hospital episodes linked to excess weight tipped 1 million for the first time.